Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 7,082 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,986 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,082 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth about $387,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 73,700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,801 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 57,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 18,636 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FCX opened at $37.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $54.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -416.51 and a beta of 2.27. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $37.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.51.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $12,255,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,890,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,776,851.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $11,776,715.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,724,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,747,502.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,001,127 shares of company stock valued at $25,520,387. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.53.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

