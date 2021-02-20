Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,218 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,968,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,463,000 after buying an additional 298,049 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,634,000 after buying an additional 224,169 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 57.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,954,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,770,000 after buying an additional 1,447,785 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Carrier Global by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,355,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,555,000 after purchasing an additional 29,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Carrier Global by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,138,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,838,000 after purchasing an additional 102,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CARR. Vertical Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays cut Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $37.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $41.94.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

