Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 1,306 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in PACCAR by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in PACCAR by 3.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in PACCAR by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $332,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $295,295.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,434.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,150 shares of company stock worth $2,540,164 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Wolfe Research lowered PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.56.

Shares of PCAR opened at $95.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $49.11 and a 12-month high of $103.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.68.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 18.63%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

