Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 2,206 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Centene by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,413,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,980 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in Centene by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,828,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,627,000 after buying an additional 942,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,635,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,362,000 after buying an additional 939,404 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Centene by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,160,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,681,000 after buying an additional 673,936 shares during the period. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,604,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,345,000 after buying an additional 653,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CNC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.04.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $57.97 on Friday. Centene Co. has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $74.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.44 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,260 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

