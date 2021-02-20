Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 3,344 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,344 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $5,533,778.46. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $1,256,471.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,727.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Cross Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

GLW opened at $38.06 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $39.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.93. The company has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.30, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

