Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 4,219 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,219 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,893,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,809,276,000 after buying an additional 861,916 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 275,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,515,000 after buying an additional 14,033 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Ventas by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $52.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 47.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $63.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VTR shares. Bank of America upgraded Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ventas from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.89.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $850,475.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 735,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,610,685.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

