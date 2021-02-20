Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Trims Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,615,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,861,000 after buying an additional 252,897 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $235,462.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.45.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $62.07 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.08 and a 200-day moving average of $67.64.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.15%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.