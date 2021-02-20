NOIA Network (NOIA) Price Hits $0.28 on Exchanges

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. One NOIA Network coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001408 BTC on major exchanges. NOIA Network has a market capitalization of $89.37 million and $4.90 million worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded up 74% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About NOIA Network

NOIA is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 coins. NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia . The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Buying and Selling NOIA Network

NOIA Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOIA Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NOIA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

