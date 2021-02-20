Noku Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $10,603.00 (NOKU)

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One Noku token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Noku has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and $10,603.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Noku has traded 30.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00060651 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $442.06 or 0.00789627 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00040102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006612 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00057169 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004136 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00018333 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00041245 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,620.95 or 0.04681685 BTC.

About Noku

Noku is a token. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,271,504 tokens. Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Noku is www.noku.io . The official message board for Noku is medium.com/nokugroup

Noku Token Trading

Noku can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noku should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noku using one of the exchanges listed above.

