North Arrow Minerals Inc. (NAR.V) (CVE:NAR) Trading Up 37.5%

North Arrow Minerals Inc. (NAR.V) (CVE:NAR)’s share price was up 37.5% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 596,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 290% from the average daily volume of 152,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock has a market cap of C$12.17 million and a P/E ratio of -15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.06.

About North Arrow Minerals Inc. (NAR.V) (CVE:NAR)

North Arrow Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of diamond properties in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Naujaat, Mel, and Luxx projects located in Nunavut; the Pikoo project located in Saskatchewan; and the Loki and Lac de Gras projects located in Northwest Territories.

