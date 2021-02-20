North Mountain Merger (OTCMKTS:NMMCU) Stock Price Up 0.8%

North Mountain Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:NMMCU)’s share price traded up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $11.25. 50,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 26,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.16.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of North Mountain Merger during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of North Mountain Merger during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of North Mountain Merger during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,263,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of North Mountain Merger during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,040,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of North Mountain Merger during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,530,000.

North Mountain Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology segment. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

