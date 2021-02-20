Northern Graphite Co. (NGC.V) (CVE:NGC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.28

Northern Graphite Co. (NGC.V) (CVE:NGC)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.28 and traded as high as C$0.57. Northern Graphite Co. (NGC.V) shares last traded at C$0.54, with a volume of 137,637 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.57.

Northern Graphite Co. (NGC.V) (CVE:NGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In related news, Director Kasi Sethu Raman sold 171,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.38, for a total transaction of C$65,143.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,980 shares in the company, valued at C$37,992.40.

About Northern Graphite Co. (NGC.V) (CVE:NGC)

Northern Graphite Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada. The company was formerly known as Industrial Minerals Canada Inc and changed its name to Northern Graphite Corporation in March 2010.

