Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 654,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 95,083 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Northern Trust worth $61,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Northern Trust by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Garland Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 51,850 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $96.31 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $60.67 and a 1-year high of $104.25. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTRS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Northern Trust from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.47.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $775,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total value of $107,019.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,259 shares of company stock valued at $3,444,840 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

