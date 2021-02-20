NorthRock Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.29. 2,122,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,878,152. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.09. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $63.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

