NorthRock Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

NorthRock Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,663 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 450.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 400.0% during the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 395 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 309.0% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 867 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 151.0% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 502 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at $18,038,874.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.99, for a total value of $7,412,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,479,757. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,323 shares of company stock valued at $93,966,505. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $6.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $781.30. 18,958,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,549,580. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.10 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,568.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $822.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $554.47.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Cfra lowered Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. New Street Research lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.99.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

