NorthRock Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,052 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $2.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.04. The company had a trading volume of 6,204,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,397,243. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $128.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

ABT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.26.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total value of $64,887.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,878 shares in the company, valued at $8,207,684.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,045 shares of company stock worth $2,881,071. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

