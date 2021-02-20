NorthRock Partners LLC Decreases Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

NorthRock Partners LLC lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,624 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.99. 6,578,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,634,430. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.43. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $151.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $106.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

