NorthRock Partners LLC Has $1.56 Million Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

NorthRock Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 17,142 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ares Capital by 882.6% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,800 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Ares Capital by 582.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 514,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 438,845 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Ares Capital by 130.8% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 439,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 248,864 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in Ares Capital by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 784,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,256,000 after purchasing an additional 229,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 7,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $115,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,371.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.95. 2,236,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,215,298. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.20. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $19.07.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.17 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARCC shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

