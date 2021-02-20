NorthRock Partners LLC Has $12.55 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 311.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,018 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 1.2% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $12,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 83,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,674,000. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 102,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,790 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 602,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,605,000 after acquiring an additional 186,523 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 189,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,617,000 after acquiring an additional 6,164 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,777,429 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.80 and its 200-day moving average is $50.80.

