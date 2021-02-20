NorthRock Partners LLC Has $7.10 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 0.7% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 34,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 225,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,206,000 after acquiring an additional 29,528 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 9,185 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 44,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,702,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,572,017. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $113.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock has a market cap of $185.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Truist initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.39.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

