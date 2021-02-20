NorthRock Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

NorthRock Partners LLC decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 15.2% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 10,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 2,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HON. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. HSBC lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $203.56. 2,434,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,698,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $216.70. The firm has a market cap of $141.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $204.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at $12,146,887.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.