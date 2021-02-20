NorthRock Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

NorthRock Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.2% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $205.97. 4,921,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,397,027. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $208.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.85.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

