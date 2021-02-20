NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 18,901 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,901 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 3.1% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $31,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,089,000 after buying an additional 11,560 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,079,000. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,980,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $959,819,000 after buying an additional 83,003 shares during the period. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $249,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $1.52 on Friday, hitting $250.40. 1,102,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,086. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $245.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.70. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $255.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.