NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 724 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF)

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 210.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 641,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,234,000 after purchasing an additional 435,131 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 951,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,371,000 after purchasing an additional 322,711 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5,709.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 139,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,018,000 after purchasing an additional 137,367 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,530,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,303,000 after purchasing an additional 137,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $13,846,000.

VXF stock traded up $3.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.88. 419,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,276. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $74.19 and a 52 week high of $189.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.85.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

