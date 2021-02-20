nOS Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4,230.00 (NOS)

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One nOS token can now be bought for $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network. nOS has a market cap of $5.28 million and $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, nOS has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get nOS alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $274.74 or 0.00490754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00070514 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00083428 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00065064 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00076778 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $226.63 or 0.00404822 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00028272 BTC.

About nOS

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 tokens. nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for nOS is nos.io . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

nOS Token Trading

nOS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for nOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for nOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.