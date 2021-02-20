Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) Shares Down 0.4%

Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO)’s share price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.37 and last traded at C$2.38. Approximately 311,570 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 273,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.39.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$3.35 price target on Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$548.24 million and a P/E ratio of -21.25.

Novo Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in evaluating, acquiring, and exploring natural resource properties in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Egina and Beatons Creek projects in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

