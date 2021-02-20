Novus Capital (NASDAQ:NOVS) Trading 9.9% Higher

Novus Capital Co. (NASDAQ:NOVS)’s stock price rose 9.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.49 and last traded at $35.70. Approximately 1,137,810 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 207% from the average daily volume of 370,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.48.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Novus Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Novus Capital during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Novus Capital by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Novus Capital in the third quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novus Capital during the third quarter valued at about $376,000. 43.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novus Capital Corporation is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

