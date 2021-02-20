NPCoin (NPC) Hits Market Cap of $325,372.69

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded down 19.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. During the last seven days, NPCoin has traded down 20% against the US dollar. One NPCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. NPCoin has a market capitalization of $325,372.69 and approximately $275.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NPCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000024 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004246 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 53.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 77.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NPCoin Profile

NPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official website is npcoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “NPCcoin is an SHA256d Proof of Work (PoW) / Proof of Stake (PoS) based cryptocurrency. PoS rewards are 30% for the 1st year, then 20% for the 2nd, 3rd year 15%, 4th year 10%, and then 7%. “

Buying and Selling NPCoin

NPCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NPCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NPCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.