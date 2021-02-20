NPCoin (NPC) Trading Down 20% This Week

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 20th. One NPCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NPCoin has a market cap of $325,372.69 and approximately $275.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NPCoin has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NPCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000024 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004246 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 53.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 77.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About NPCoin

NPCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official website is npcoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “NPCcoin is an SHA256d Proof of Work (PoW) / Proof of Stake (PoS) based cryptocurrency. PoS rewards are 30% for the 1st year, then 20% for the 2nd, 3rd year 15%, 4th year 10%, and then 7%. “

Buying and Selling NPCoin

NPCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NPCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NPCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NPCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.