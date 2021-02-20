NuBits (USNBT) Price Up 30.4% Over Last 7 Days

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. During the last week, NuBits has traded 30.4% higher against the dollar. NuBits has a market cap of $6.32 million and $1,206.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuBits token can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00001012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NuBits alerts:

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001612 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.18 or 0.00425643 BTC.

NuBits Profile

USNBT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 tokens. The official website for NuBits is www.nubits.com . The official message board for NuBits is discuss.nubits.com . NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuBits (NBT) is a decentralised closed-source cryptocurrency launched in late 2014 by Peercoin developer Jordan Lee. Unlike most other cryptocurrencies, NuBit coins are not mined, but rather issued by the project's shareholders whose primary goal is to maintain a 1:1 NuBit peg to the US dollar. In the case of hyperinflation of the US dollar, the shareholders can vote to peg NuBits to a different currency or to a basket of commodities. By creating more coins to keep prices down and by increasing interest rates on parked coins to restrict supply, the NuBit projects hopes to have created a stable cryptocurrency with limited volatility. The official NuBits ticker is “NBT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “USNBT” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

NuBits Token Trading

NuBits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NuBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.