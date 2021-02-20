Nucleus Vision Reaches Market Cap of $16.20 Million (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 15% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Nucleus Vision has a total market capitalization of $16.20 million and $1.49 million worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. One Nucleus Vision token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00061008 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $446.69 or 0.00789558 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00041735 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006538 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00057347 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00018330 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00041309 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,649.82 or 0.04683783 BTC.

About Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision is a token. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,102,366,222 tokens. The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Nucleus Vision Token Trading

Nucleus Vision can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

