Nuggets Trading 6.1% Lower Over Last Week (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Nuggets coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nuggets has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nuggets has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $137.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nuggets alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.14 or 0.00457843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00072323 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.14 or 0.00081212 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00068502 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00077326 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $232.64 or 0.00409451 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00025081 BTC.

Nuggets Coin Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID

Buying and Selling Nuggets

Nuggets can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nuggets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nuggets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.