NULS Price Reaches $0.68 (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Over the last week, NULS has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00001196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NULS has a market cap of $67.25 million and $43.17 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $275.49 or 0.00487927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00069714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.57 or 0.00087795 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00065217 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00077745 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.86 or 0.00403572 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00027974 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS was first traded on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official website is nuls.io . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community

Buying and Selling NULS

NULS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

