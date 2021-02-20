Numeraire Reaches Market Capitalization of $191.60 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. Numeraire has a total market cap of $191.60 million and $18.55 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Numeraire token can now be purchased for $41.95 or 0.00074516 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Numeraire has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00063213 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.61 or 0.00827080 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00039756 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00006525 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000259 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004404 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00057445 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00043342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,778.89 or 0.04936204 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00018452 BTC.

About Numeraire

Numeraire (NMR) is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,973,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,567,405 tokens. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai . Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Numeraire

Numeraire can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

