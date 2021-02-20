NuShares 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.00 (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 28.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. During the last seven days, NuShares has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. NuShares has a total market cap of $1.26 million and $2.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuShares token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00012322 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 103.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000408 BTC.

NuShares Profile

NSR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,853,259,932 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,526,158,852 tokens. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares

Buying and Selling NuShares

NuShares can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

