Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM) traded up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.10 and last traded at $15.10. 81 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 46,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.98.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.90.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.3192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 708,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,049,000 after buying an additional 281,425 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 25,090 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 51,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund by 19.2% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 28,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. 18.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NUM)

Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Michigan. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Michigan income taxes.

