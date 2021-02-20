NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,170 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,627 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $22,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $3,240,000. Waycross Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $2,483,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 29,453 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $15,380,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,324 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $3.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $597.06. 6,793,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,835,885. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $545.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $526.08. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $180.68 and a 1-year high of $614.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $369.58 billion, a PE ratio of 97.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $2,108,759.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,096,859.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.89.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.