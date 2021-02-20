Observer Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $23.38 Million (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Observer has a total market capitalization of $20.71 million and approximately $23.38 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Observer has traded 71.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Observer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00062988 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.58 or 0.00826355 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00038664 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006447 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000257 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004425 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00057654 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00043710 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,802.14 or 0.04899867 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00018412 BTC.

About Observer

Observer (CRYPTO:OBSR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

