Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) 1-Day Volume Hits $94.82 Million

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Ocean Protocol has a total market cap of $508.65 million and approximately $94.82 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ocean Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.21 or 0.00002144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded up 9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ocean Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00060460 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $441.46 or 0.00779846 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00040537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00006469 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00057082 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004010 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00018078 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00041148 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,614.32 or 0.04618216 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Coin Profile

Ocean Protocol (CRYPTO:OCEAN) is a coin. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins and its circulating supply is 419,026,837 coins. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com . The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ocean Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ocean Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ocean Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ocean Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.