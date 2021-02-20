Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $495.09 Million

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. Over the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. Ocean Protocol has a total market cap of $495.09 million and approximately $64.98 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ocean Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.18 or 0.00002067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00063263 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.36 or 0.00826232 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00040391 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006515 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004474 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00058810 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2,907.33 or 0.05085338 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00043606 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00018714 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Coin Profile

Ocean Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins and its circulating supply is 419,026,837 coins. The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ocean Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ocean Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

