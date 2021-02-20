OctoFi 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4.24 Million (OCTO)

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. OctoFi has a market capitalization of $59.44 million and approximately $4.24 million worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OctoFi has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One OctoFi token can currently be bought for about $103.16 or 0.00182716 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.49 or 0.00487927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00069714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.57 or 0.00087795 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00065217 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00077745 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.86 or 0.00403572 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00027974 BTC.

OctoFi Token Profile

OctoFi’s launch date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 576,217 tokens. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi

Buying and Selling OctoFi

