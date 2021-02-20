ODEM (ODE) Market Capitalization Reaches $6.69 Million

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Over the last seven days, ODEM has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. ODEM has a market capitalization of $6.69 million and $4,026.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODEM token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0305 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00060907 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.09 or 0.00792970 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00040431 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006670 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00057153 BTC.
- The Graph (GRT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004153 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00018194 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00041077 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,652.45 or 0.04725605 BTC.
