Odyssey (OCN) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.91 Million

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. During the last seven days, Odyssey has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar. One Odyssey token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Odyssey has a total market capitalization of $4.91 million and $453,721.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.44 or 0.00486195 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00071958 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.93 or 0.00082234 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00069224 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.23 or 0.00077503 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.21 or 0.00408691 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00026895 BTC.

Odyssey Token Profile

Odyssey’s genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,617,297,215 tokens. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top . The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Odyssey

Odyssey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars.

