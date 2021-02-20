Offshift (XFT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $610,785.00

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Offshift has a market capitalization of $9.49 million and $610,785.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Offshift has traded 33.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Offshift token can currently be purchased for about $5.29 or 0.00009425 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,031.77 or 0.99865827 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00039093 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00006121 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.05 or 0.00130189 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003642 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,795,223 tokens. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift

Offshift Token Trading

Offshift can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

