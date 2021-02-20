On.Live (ONL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.02 Million

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded up 25.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. In the last week, On.Live has traded 37.8% higher against the dollar. On.Live has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $146.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last day. One On.Live token can currently be bought for $0.0470 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.10 or 0.00062311 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $458.74 or 0.00814349 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00040307 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006485 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000258 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004422 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00057813 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,800.77 or 0.04971897 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00042530 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00018282 BTC.

About On.Live

On.Live is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,303 tokens. The official website for On.Live is on.live . On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live . The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On.Live is a a decentralized marketplace for paid advice, live broadcasts, and computing power. Anyone can contribute to the system if they have the processing power and bandwidth. Smart incentivisation of these contributions guarantees decentralisation and creates a new economy driven by ONL tokens. ONL is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum.”

On.Live Token Trading

On.Live can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as On.Live directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire On.Live should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase On.Live using one of the exchanges listed above.

