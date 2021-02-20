ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 377,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,597 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of ONEOK worth $14,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 10.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,807,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,874,000 after acquiring an additional 535,699 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 6.5% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,688,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,903,000 after acquiring an additional 223,799 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 81.6% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,855,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,900 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 389.0% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,942,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,836,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,713,000 after purchasing an additional 31,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

NYSE:OKE opened at $45.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $78.48. The stock has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.68.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Article: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.