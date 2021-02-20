OpenDAO (OPEN) Price Down 28.8% Over Last Week

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One OpenDAO token can currently be bought for $1.79 or 0.00003255 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OpenDAO has traded 28.8% lower against the US dollar. OpenDAO has a market cap of $6.52 million and $3.62 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00060339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.77 or 0.00770528 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00037087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006523 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000249 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00054912 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00018013 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00040994 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,525.24 or 0.04580770 BTC.

About OpenDAO

OpenDAO is a token. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 tokens. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform . The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly.

