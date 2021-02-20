Opium (OPIUM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.85 Million

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Opium coin can currently be bought for $12.54 or 0.00022173 BTC on exchanges. Opium has a market cap of $52.19 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Opium has traded down 24.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Opium Profile

The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

Opium Coin Trading

Opium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.

