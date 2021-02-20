Opportunities Fund Lp Se Viex Sells 496,837 Shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Stock

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) insider Opportunities Fund Lp Se Viex sold 496,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $6,349,576.86.

Opportunities Fund Lp Se Viex also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 29th, Opportunities Fund Lp Se Viex sold 1,550,000 shares of Immersion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $15,190,000.00.

IMMR stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.11. 1,889,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,521. Immersion Co. has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $16.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.33. The firm has a market cap of $326.21 million, a P/E ratio of -242.20, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.96.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IMMR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immersion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Immersion in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Immersion by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Immersion by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immersion in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Immersion by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Immersion by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

