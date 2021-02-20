OptionRoom 1-Day Volume Tops $6.92 Million (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded up 33.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 20th. In the last week, OptionRoom has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. OptionRoom has a total market capitalization of $39.87 million and $6.92 million worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for about $3.27 or 0.00005831 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.88 or 0.00435038 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00070134 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.49 or 0.00077577 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00061997 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00076286 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $223.49 or 0.00398662 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00160431 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

